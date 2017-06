draft dodger

A person who evades or attempts to evade compulsory military service.This a true POS !!!!

President Donald Trump called James Comey “cowardly” and said he thought any leaked information coming from the former FBI director could be “far more prevalent” than believed in his latest early morning Twitter jab.

“I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very 'cowardly!'” Trump tweeted Sunday morning.