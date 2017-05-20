Saudi-US arms deal includes plans for 150 Lockheed Martin Black Hawk helicopters | Arab News JOBS JOBS JOBS!!!!!!, Trump comes through. For Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: A series of US-Saudi arms deals announced on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Black Hawk helicopters in the Kingdom, an official statement said. The $6 billion deal for Black Hawks is expected to result in about 450 jobs in Saudi Arabia, the statement said. The letter of intent agreement between Lockheed Martin and Taqnia was among several deals announced in Riyadh on Saturday during the Saudi-US CEO Forum. It comes as part of a wider potential deal with the US firm. Lockheed Martin said that Saudi Arabia has expressed its intent to procure more than $28 billion worth of integrated air and missile defense, combat ship, tactical aircraft and rotary wing technologies and programs.