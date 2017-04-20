Trump family has used most types of visas for business - CNNPolitics.com

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump has made overhauling the nation's immigration system a central promise of his administration -- and Tuesday he announced new efforts to get companies to "buy American (and) hire American."

But when it comes to hiring, he should know quite a bit about looking abroad.

The Trump family's business ventures have made use of virtually every part of the US immigration system over time -- including reported instances of illegal labor on two Trump-branded building projects.

Businesses run and owned by Trump and his adult children have been certified to legally hire 1,371 foreign visa workers since 2001, a CNN analysis of visa records shows. In addition, Trump-branded real estate has raised at least $50 million in foreign investor money through a program that gives foreign investors access to green cards, according to the company that did the development of the real estate.