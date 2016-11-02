Newsvine

Donald Trump child sex abuse claims: Woman who accused Trump of raping her as a 13-year-old to speak for first time | The Independent

The woman who accused Donald Trump of child sex abuse is expected to speak out for the first time since filing a lawsuit against the Republican presidential nominee.

Mr Trump has faced numerous sexual assault allegations following the release of audio that captured him bragging about groping and kissing women without their consent. In the last month of his presidential campaign, Mr Trump was accused of sexual misconduct by nearly a dozen women. 

First reported over the summer, Jane Doe alleges that Mr Trump raped her at a 1994 party at a New York apartment belonging to Jeffrey Epstein – a billionaire investor convicted of soliciting an underage prostitute in 2008. 

She is expected to hold a press conference in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

"More than four months ago a woman using the pseudonym 'Jane Doe' sued DT for a series of sexual assaults that she alleges occurred at parties in New York in 1994. Jane Doe was just 13 years old at the time," a statement from the law offices of Lisa Bloom, who is now representing the accuser, reads. " Jane Doe will break her silence today and speak out about her allegations."

