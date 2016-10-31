Donald Trump Owes Former Pollster $776K - NBC News ( What Trump dose not do, pay his bills)

Donald Trump Owes Former Pollster $776K

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump owes a former pollster three-quarters of a million dollars records from the Federal Election Commission show.

In the latest filings, which are updated daily because of the close proximity to Election Day, show that Trump is contesting a $766,756 bill from the polling firm Fabrizio, Lee & Associates. The news was first reported by the Washington Post.

Trump hired his first pollster in May. Tony Fabrizio was an ally of Trump's second de facto campaign manager Paul Manafort, but was let go during the last shake up when Manafort was fired and Trump hired Steve Bannon and pollster Kellyanne Conway to run his campaign.

Trump has a long history and dozens of lawsuits recounting his refusal to pay his employees and contractors.

Oct 31 2016, 2:53 pm ET