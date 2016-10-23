Trump's Business Credit Score Leaked, And It's Just As Ugly As He Is – Liberal Society

Everyone knows that alleged unregistered sex offender Donald Trump loves bragging about being an extremely wealthy and “skilled” businessman, and has made this the centerpiece of his campaign. These claims, along with his entire campaign, are nothing more than blatant lies. Trump’s business empire has already proven its repeated failure with a long list of bankruptcies, deceptions, and defaults. To add to the proof, a business credit score was recently released for The Trump Organization, Inc.

Much like a credit score, business credit score reports offer a way to determine a company’s credibility by seeing how the business has handled past obligations and debts. A major business credit score organization, Nav, decided to run numbers for The Trump Organization, Inc, since there has been quite a bit of recent talk about Trump’s businesses.

According to Nav, as of September 23, 2016, The Trump Organization, Inc. has a business credit score of 19 out of 100. This puts the Donald’s company more than 30 points below the national average, indicating that his organization is more than likely to default on credit payments and putting his business in a category of “medium to high risk.”

‘Lenders may be more cautious when considering lending to the Trump Organization because it falls under a medium to high-risk category, and they will likely look into what credit factors are bringing down the score before they decide if the business is a viable borrower.’