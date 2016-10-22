AT&T Reaches Deal to Buy Time Warner for $85 Billion - BAD NEWS FOR CONSUMERS

AT&T has reached a deal to acquire Time Warner for more than $85 billion, a blockbuster deal that fuses a mobile giant with an entertainment conglomerate, carrying with it the potential to reshape the media landscape.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the deal. The two companies on Saturday jointly announced the deal, unanimously approved by both boards, that will see the mobile company pay $107.50 per share in a cash and stock transaction. The deal represents a marriage of Time Warner's limitless movie and television empire with AT&T's 315 million wireless subscribers.

"It's a great fit, and it creates immediate and long-term value for our shareholders," AT&T chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson said in a statement.

Through the acquisition, AT&T would acquire HBO, Turner Broadcasting System and Warner Bros., which would give them ownership of television channels, publications and websites.

Those include Cinemax, The CW, Cartoon Network, CNN, TNT and TBS, which has deals to carry MLB and NBA games, DC Comics, Bleacher Report, SI.com and NASCAR.com.

"Premium content always wins," Stephenson said in the statement. "It has been true on the big screen, the TV screen and now it's proving true on the mobile screen. We'll have the world's best premium content with the networks to deliver it to every screen."

Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes called the deal "a great day for Time Warner and its shareholders." Time Warner shareholders would receive $107.50 per share — $53.75 per share in cash and $53.75 per share in AT&T stock — under the agreement, AT&T said.