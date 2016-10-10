Trump's Debate Claim About Tax Deductions Dubious, Experts Say - NBC News

Tax experts disputed Donald Trump's claim during Sunday night's debate that some of Hillary Clinton's supporters also took advantage of the tax code.

"Many of her friends took bigger deductions," Trump said. "Warren Buffett took a massive deduction. Soros, who's a friend of hers, took a massive deduction."

Monday, Warren Buffett objected to Trump's characterization of his taxes, according to CNBC. He said his 2015 adjusted gross income was $11.56 million, on which he paid federal income tax of $1.85 million. Buffett also said he had $5.48 million worth of deductions, including $3.47 million in charitable donations.

""I have paid federal income tax every year since 1944, when I was 13," Buffett said, adding, "Though, being a slow starter, I owed only $7 in tax that year."