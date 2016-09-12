Tampa man dies testing bulletproof vest, police say | Local News - WESH Home

The shooting happened at a home on Gordon Street in Tampa Saturday night. Police went to the home shortly after 10 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

A Tampa Police report said Joaquin Mendez, 23, put on the vest and "wondered aloud whether it still worked."

Police say his cousin, Alexandro Garibaldi, 24, pulled out a gun and responded, "Let's see."

Officers found Mendez outside the house with a gunshot wound in his chest. Mendez died at a hospital.

According to the report, Garibaldi initially told officers he found his wounded cousin after hearing a gunshot. However, police said a witness described Garibaldi shooting Mendez.

Police say the vest was found inside the house with a gunshot.

Garibaldi was held Sunday without bond on a manslaughter charge. Hillsborough County jail records didn't show whether he had an attorney.