GOP Hispanics Dump Trump After Arizona Immigration Speech - NBC News

The hope that some Hispanics were holding onto that Donald Trump could be compassionate toward immigrants vanished with his speech in Arizona.

Some Latinos who were backing him or hoped to couldn't justify being in his corner after what they saw as him unleashing law enforcement on immigrants, regardless of whether they were criminals or had lived in the country for years, raised families and paid taxes.

"Awful!" said Massey Villarreal, a Houston businessman who had opposed Trump, then supported him and was done with him after Wednesday's speech. "As a compassionate conservative, I am disappointed with the immigration speech

"I'm going to flip, but not flop. I am no longer supporting Trump for president, but cannot with any conscience support Hillary (Clinton)," Villarreal told NBC Latino Wednesday night.

For almost two weeks, some Republican Hispanics have been wading through the spin that Trump and his campaign were putting on his immigration policies.

After meeting with him Aug. 20 at his home, some believed he had heard their concerns about the statements he'd made about immigrants and his plans to make them all leave the country. Some thought he might even offer a form of legalization.

Jacob Monty, who had been at the meeting and advising Trump on Hispanics, also told NBC Latino that he is no longer supporting Trump. Monty is an immigration attorney from Houston who also chairs the Latino-Jewish Alliance.

"I am convinced that Donald Trump listens to whomever speaks to him last," Monty said. He said groups who advocate for harsh immigration enforcement such as FAIR and Numbers USA "must have spent time with him after he returned from Mexico and he listened to them."