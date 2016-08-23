Trump's Deportation Plan: 'Do the Same Thing' as Obama But 'With a Lot More Energy' - NBC News

Trump's Deportation Plan: 'Do the Same Thing' as Obama But 'With a Lot More Energy'

Amid ongoing confusion about his plans to deport immigrants living in the country illegally, Donald Trump now says that he'll distinguish between "bad" undocumented immigrants and "everybody else" using processes already being implemented by the Obama administration to handle nonviolent offenders.

During an appearance on Fox News Monday night, Trump said that "the first thing we're going to do if and when I win is we're going to get rid of all of the bad ones."

But Trump then added that "everybody else" will go through an existing process already being used by the Obama administration, although the GOP nominee said he would enforce the law "perhaps with a lot more energy."

"As far as everybody else, we're going to go through the process," Trump said. "What people don't know is that Obama got tremendous numbers of people out of the country. Bush, the same thing. Lots of people were brought out of the country with the existing laws. Well, I'm going to do the same thing."

The statement further muddles the immigration policies being proposed by Trump, who has long proposed a massive border wall and insisted that all undocumented immigrants "have got to go" -- perhaps using a "deportation force."

On Monday, Trump also said that no "detention centers" would be necessary for the implementation of his plan.

Aug 23 2016, 7:53 am ET