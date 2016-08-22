Louisiana authorities dispute Donald Trump's claim that he donated the truckload of supples

LOOKED LIKE A DIVERTED WALL-MART TRUCK FOR PHOTO OP. I DON'T HAVE A HOUSE AND I GET PLAY DOUGH?

When Donald Trump spent under a minute enthusiastically unloading supplies from a truck in a Louisiana flood zone for a photo op, he was hoping Americans would assume he donated the supplies himself. Now that a number of observers have begun questioning whether the supplies even came from him or his Trump organization, his campaign began hinting as much. But now local authorities are disputing Trump’s claim that the truckload of supplies was even his.