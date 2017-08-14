Trump support transporting gas grill hurt after SUV explodes when wife lights cigarette

The man and his wife had a gas barbecue grill in the back of their Kia Sorento, according to Lt. Cindy Lane, of the Orlando Police Department.

The grill was turned on and the propane tank attached to the grill was open and connected. Police said the wife went to light a cigarette and the SUV exploded.

The vehicle continued westbound and crashed into a pole. The driver and the passenger, who weren't identified, were transported to an area hospital with burns. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, Lane said.

Pictures sent out via the Orlando Police Department's Twitter account show severe damage to the SUV.